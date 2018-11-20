Gwen Moore – U.S. Rep Gwen Moore correctly says that fewer are insured after Medicaid expansion turned down

The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly True | U.S. Rep Gwen Moore correctly says that fewer are insured after Medicaid expansion turned down



Outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker has drawn repeated fire from Democrats for turning down a Medicaid expansion in 2014. With Democrat Tony Evers poised to take over the governor’s mansion, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore said in a Nov. 8, 2018 interview that she expects Wisconsin will now take those federal dollars. And she expanded on a common claim about the cost of Walker’s decision. "We have lost over $1 billion in not taking the Medicaid expansion money, only to insure fewer people," Moore said in an the interview on Milwaukee’s WTMJ-TV (Channel 4). So the Milwaukee Democrat says the …

