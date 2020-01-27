‘Gut Check Time’ – Baldwin says Bolton should testify in Senate impeachment trial

Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senator said on Monday that that President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser needs to testify, in the Senate impeachment trial. “It’s gut check time, for members of the United States Senate,” Senator Tammy Baldwin said, during a press conference with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “What I’m calling on is for […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.