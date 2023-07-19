Gunman toting heavy ammo and explosives cased scene before fatal 'ambush' shooting on Fargo police
Authorities in North Dakota say a heavily armed gunman who shot three Fargo police officers methodically cased the area while they were investigating a routine crash before he ambushed them — killing one. And they say only the heroic actions…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
'Bigoted': Rep. Mark Pocan rebukes House Republicans for effort to cut support for LGBTQ...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2023 at 11:12 PM
Pocan's pointed remarks came as Appropriation's Committee Republicans moved to strike from the Transportation Department's annual funding bill three earmarks that would provide services to several LGBTQ centers in Pennsylvania and […]
-
Don't fall for this: Door County getting scam phone calls from fake sheriff's officers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM
The sheriff's office wants to let residents know that it never asks for money over the phone.
-
Evers' Year of Mental Health initiated important conversations. Investing in strategies...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2023 at 8:49 PM
State budget didn't fully reflect 'The Year of Mental Health' but mental health stakeholders across the state focused on wins and future budgets.
-
Gov. Tony Evers signs sweeping phonics-based reading bill into law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2023 at 8:14 PM
The sweeping legislative overhaul will change how Wisconsin's youngest elementary school students learn to read.
-
Two people injured in a single-engine airplane crash Tuesday in Eagle River
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM
It's not known as of Wednesday what caused the crash or how badly the plane was damaged.
-
Milwaukee teen gets prison time for 2022 fatal shooting outside Green Bay Walgreens
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM
Jeremiah Robinson, now 17, was 15 when he fatally shot a 31-year-old Green Bay man outside the Walgreens at 1165 W. Mason St. on Feb. 18, 2022.
-
Royall Summer Baseball Team Wraps Up Woodside League with Pair of Victories
by WRJC WebMaster on July 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM
-
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers' bill would eliminate nearly all state income taxes for retirees
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM
The proposal creates income tax exemptions for Wisconsin taxpayers 67 or older.
-
Oneida Nation reelects Chairman Tehassi Hill, Vice Chair Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM
Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill won his reelection Saturday against challenger Gina Powless-Buenrostro.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.