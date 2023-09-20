Gundersen St. Joseph’s to offer drive-thru flu vaccination clinics

Gundersen St. Joseph’s is offering convenient, drive-thru flu vaccination clinics in October and November to protect patients and communities against the flu.

Clinics will be held 8 a.m. – noon in:

Hillsboro on Oct. 7 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital parking lot.

Wonewoc on Oct. 21 at Railroad St., outside the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Wonewoc Clinic.

Elroy on Nov. 4 at Omaha St., outside the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Elroy.

Flu shots can be given to patients 6 months and older. Appointments are encouraged but not necessary. Call (608) 489-8280 to make an appointment.

Gundersen St. Joseph’s clinics are also offering flu vaccines by appointment during regular business hours. Call (608) 489-8280 to schedule your clinic appointment.

Source: WRJC.com







