Gundersen St. Joseph’s support services building opens March 2
Gundersen St. Joseph’s patients who need copies of medical records or to discuss billing can visit the renovated clinic at 300 Water Ave.
The Lakeside Support Services Building, which opens March 2, houses support staff, such as Health Information Management, Referrals and Prior Authorization, Quality and Education, Billing and Information Systems.
Renovations include a new entrance and interior layout. New siding to match the new hospital will be installed at a later date.
The building is open to patients 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- As coronavirus outbreak spreads, universities in Wisconsin discontinue study abroad trips54 mins ago
- Mauston Man Once Again Charged with Theft2 hours ago
- Three Juneau County Residents Face Drug Charges2 hours ago
- Gundersen St. Joseph’s support services building opens March 22 hours ago
- St. Norbert College brings back students studying in Italy amid coronavirus concerns6 hours ago
- Sushi Lover coming to Appleton, Mason Crosby re-signs with Packers: Stories you loved10 hours ago
- Moore memorializes Molson Coors victim on House floor23 hours ago
- Wisconsin coronavirus patient cleared23 hours ago
- Building Commission Okays Funding for Dairy Research Project1 day ago
- Cascade Meat Plant Recalls Bacon Products1 day ago
- FSA Announces Updates for Honeybee Producer Assistance1 day ago
- Badgers upset #22 Michigan, win fifth straight2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.