Gundersen St. Josephs offering Trick-or-Treating During Pandemic Tips

Gundersen Health System wants children, families and homeowners to celebrate Halloween safely during trick-or-treating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For everyone’s safety, trick-or-treaters and adults should:

Wear a cloth mask. Get your child excited by finding one that matches his or her costume. Children under the age of 2 should not mask.

Keep your distance from others when stopping at homes. Wait for the children in front of you to walk away from the door before your child approaches.

Sanitizer your child’s hands often.

Homeowners should:

Pass out candy outside or set up a station where children can grab their own treats, if possible.

Only offer individually wrapped treats.

Wear a mask.

Wash your hands before and after handing out candy.

Source: WRJC.com







