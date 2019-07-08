Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics welcomes new physician

Gundersen St. Joseph’s is proud to welcome a new physician to their medical staff.

Margret Lenarz, MD, will provide hospitalist services in Hillsboro, taking care of patients referred for observation or admitted to the hospital.

Dr. Lenarz, a native of the Twin Cities and now residing in Viroqua, brings with her over 20 years of medical experience and has a passion for the many facets of medicine.

After graduating and completing residency at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Lenarz spent a number of years providing care in rural New Mexico working on the Zuni Pueblo.

In 2003, Dr. Lenarz worked with a team to develop a hospitalist program in Cambridge, Minn., 40 miles north of the Twin Cities. After moving to Viroqua, Dr. Lenarz continued to provide hospital services and sleep medicine care in Cambridge.

Dr. Lenarz brings a wealth of knowledge having practiced primary care, inpatient care and sleep medicine. “We are so excited to have Dr. Lenarz join our team,” says Danni Gearhart, CEO of Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. “We are looking forward to benefitting from her many years of inpatient care and we believe patients will love her caring demeanor.”

Dr. Lenarz will provide medical directorship of the hospitalist program at Gundersen St. Joseph’s and will work alongside Andrea Anderson, PA-C, and Michelle Gardner, NP, providing care to patients admitted to the hospital.

“I’m excited to work with Andrea and Michelle, our physicians in the emergency room and all of our nurses here on the medical/surgical unit,” says Dr. Lenarz. “I’m also looking forward to providing care to patients close to home.”

