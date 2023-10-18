Gundersen St. Joseph’s encourages women to say #YesMamm in October

Gundersen St. Joseph’s is expanding access to mammography screenings during the month of October with extended hours, including early evening appointments, on October 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and St. Joe’s is encouraging women to say #YesMamm to scheduling their mammograms. “Mammograms are recommended for women ages 40 and over on a yearly basis,” says Dee Olson, Manager of Medical Imaging.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women and early detection is the best protection.

Patients should call the imaging department at (608) 489-8232 to schedule their mammogram or if they have questions.

Source: WRJC.com







