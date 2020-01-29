Gundersen brings the power of 3D mammography to Hillsboro

Gundersen Health System’s Mobile Mammography Coach is now equipped with 3D mammography, bringing advanced imaging technology close to home at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics.

“The benefit of 3D mammography is that breast tissue can be evaluated layer by layer, making fine details more visible and no longer hidden by overlapping tissue,” states Dee Olson, director of medical imaging at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics.

A standard digital mammogram provides doctors with a 2D image of the breast. Sometimes, overlapping layers of tissue can create unclear results or false alarms.

“3D mammography is a modification of standard digital mammography. It aims to decrease the effect of overlapping breast tissue by taking several X-ray images of each breast to create a more accurate 3D picture,” adds Olson.

3D mammography has been shown to:

Reduce the number of patients called back for additional imaging tests, resulting in less anxiety and decreased costs

Find cancer earlier than standard digital mammography alone, which may result in less aggressive treatment and better outcomes

Although studies have shown all patients may benefit from 3D mammography compared to standard mammography, patients with denser breasts, described as “heterogeneously dense” or “extremely dense” in their mammogram report, benefit more due to more tissue overlap, according to Gundersen breast radiologists.

Most patients who are due for a standard mammogram can elect to have a 3D mammogram.

Medicare covers payment for 3D mammography. If patients have private insurance, they should ask their insurance company if 3D mammography is a covered benefit before scheduling an appointment.

To make an appointment for 3D mobile mammography in Hillsboro, call (608) 489-8230. If you have questions, talk to your primary care provider or go to gundersenhealth.org/3D.

