Gundersen awarded federal grant to increase public health through COVID-19 vaccinations

A federal grant will allow Gundersen Health System to boost its outreach efforts and increase vaccinations against COVID-19 as the Delta variant circulates and threatens communities.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded nearly $100 million to the country’s rural health clinics, including Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. Gundersen received $841,993 to support 17 of its rural health clinics.

The funds allow Gundersen to develop innovative strategies for immunization opportunities, including making vaccinations available at community events and sites throughout the three states served by the healthcare system.

It also will help Gundersen identify populations with low vaccination rates and develop approaches and education to increase confidence in all vaccines.

Gundersen urges everyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which provides the surest protection against the virus and its variants. Most concerning is the Delta variant, which has been detected in the region and is causing significant spikes in COVID cases and hospitalizations in parts of the United States with lower vaccination rates.

How to get the vaccine

Anyone age 12 and older, patients or non-patients, can get the free, safe COVID-19 vaccine at Gundersen locations. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available during walk-in appointments at the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Clinic-Hillsboro, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Adult patients can walk-in, schedule their appointment through MyChart, or call the scheduling line at (608) 489-8280. Patients under age 18 need parent or guardian consent in person or by calling the (608) 489-8280.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.