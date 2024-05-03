Gun Shots Fired In Rural Wonewoc

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels report the arrest of Nicholas Lee Calhoon, age 41, of rural Norwalk, WI. On Saturday evening, April 27, 2024, at 6:00 PM, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a call indicating that Nicholas Calhoon had been at a residence located along State Highway 33, rural Cashton, WI, in the town of Jefferson, in Monroe County, and made threats to harm a Vernon County resident located near County Road EE, rural Wonewoc, WI, in the town of Greenwood. A deputy sheriff from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the State Highway 33

residence to investigate. After compiling the pertinent information, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy sheriff from Vernon County and a police officer from the City of Hillsboro Police Department responded to the rural Wonewoc address. Upon arrival, it was reported that Calhoon was there earlier in the day, but not now. The investigation continued throughout the evening by both Sheriff’s Offices with regular communication between both agencies. All officers on-duty were on the lookout for a side-by-side

UTV that Calhoon was believed to be operating. At 9:36 PM, the Vernon County resident called 911 and reported that Calhoon had returned and was yelling outside a gate at the end of the driveway. After reportedly leaving for a short time, Calhoon returned, and it was reported that he discharged several rounds from a firearm and left the area. An officer from the City of Hillsboro Police Department was the first to arrive and confirmed the presence of spent rounds of ammunition located at the end of the driveway. By this time, officers were given the description of a different vehicle that Calhoon was known to drive. While a deputy sheriff and the police chief from the Village of La Farge were responding to the residence, they met a vehicle similar to the second vehicle described. The vehicle was traveling west on County Road V. The officers, traveling the opposite direction, turned around and found the vehicle stopped along

County Road V, near County Road H, in the town of Union. A High-Risk Vehicle Contact was initiated and the suspect, identified as Nicholas Calhoon, was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was recovered. Nicholas Calhoon was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Operating a Firearm While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol. On Monday, April 29th, at 1:00 PM, Nicholas Calhoon appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court for a Bond Hearing and bail was set at $1,000.00 Cash. There were several conditions of bond that

included no contact with victims. Calhoon is due back in court on May 8th, at 8:30 AM. Formal charges are being sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher and Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger. The investigation continues. Anyone with additional information about these crimes is urged to contact the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 608-269-2117. You can also contact Crime Stoppers about this crime or any other crime at 608-637- TIPS in Vernon County or 608-269-STOP in Monroe County. Online tips can be submitted at

www.p3tips.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.