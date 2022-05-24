Gun Shot Fired In Town of Orange Leads to Charges

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at around 1:16 am, the Juneau County Communications Center received a 911 call from an address on Cty Hwy C in Orange Township regarding gun shots.

Upon arrival and subsequent investigation, it was determined that Daniel L. Murphy, 41, of rural New Lisbon, fired a gunshot at the subject who called 911. Prior to deputies arriving Murphy had left the residence. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate him.

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at around 11:00 am, Juneau County Detectives observed the vehicle Murphy was driving back at the residence on Cty Hwy C.

A search warrant was executed at the residence around 1:30 pm. Multiple firearms were located and seized. During the initial search detectives located numerous items of drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash and plastic baggies containing Methamphetamine.

Based upon the additional items that were located, a second search warrant was written and executed.

As a result of the incident that occurred on Wednesday evening, and the subsequent search warrants, Murphy was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony, 1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety Felony, Possess w/Intent-Amphetamine/Methamphetamine. Etc Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony Felony, Maintain Drug Trafficking Place Felony, Possession of THC, Second Offense Misdemeanor, Intentionally Point Firearm at Person Misdemeanor, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor, Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor, Possess Drug Paraphernalia

These charges are merely accusations of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. Mr. Murphy is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com







