Gun Shot at Mill Bluff Leads to Charges
Two people are facing charges after a gun went off at Mill Bluff State Park between Oakdale and Camp Douglas. A criminal complaint stated a truck had entered the park near a hiking trail where 3 people were observed entering the vehicle a short time later a gun shot was heard. Authorities approached the vehicle and could smell a strong odor of marijuana. Inside the vehicle was 24 year old Taylor Sanford of Colorado, 32 year old Dustin Turner of Camp Douglas and an unnamed occupant. Authorities noticed a glass pipe on the floor board of the vehicle. Authorities learned that Turner is a convicted felon. Sanford said the gun belonged to her but Turner had fired the gun with no particular target. Authorities searched the vehicle which turned up more drug related items such as Methamphetamine Gabapentin, THC Wax, and Smoking Pipes. Sanford is facing charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Turner is facing charges including Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
Source: WRJC.com
