'Guilty but not responsible': Jury sends Jacob Cayer to mental health facility for 2016 Hobart murders
Cayer was found guilty of killing Sabrina Teague and her mother, Heesun. He will go to a mental health facility instead of prison.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
MU polls finds more concerned about contracting coronavirus
by bhague@wrn.com on August 14, 2020 at 6:24 AM
Results from this weeks Marquette Law School Poll show Wisconsinites growing more worried about their chances of getting the coronavirus. Poll director Charles Franklin “In August that moved up by eight or nine points, of more concern. And at […]
Here's what we know and what we don't about Wisconsin universities' COVID-19 testing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 3:30 AM
Colleges' plans very based on resources and are in flux.
Wisconsin colleges' fall plans hinge on testing thousands of students for COVID-19. Will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 10:33 PM
Wisconsin universities' plans range in detail, but none can prepare completely for the unknown that may force them to cancel in-person classes.
Brown County coronavirus: Latest state numbers show high COVID-19 activity
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 13, 2020 at 10:12 PM
COVID-19 deaths in Brown County stand at 54, with almost 4,400 confirmed cases. Wisconsin's death toll topped 1,000 in the past week.
Evers has about $300 million more in federal aid he can spend to fight COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 10:09 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has about $300 million more in federal aid he can use to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.
Gov. Tony Evers reminds Trump he will have to wear a mask when he visits Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 10:06 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has a message for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their visits to Wisconsin next week: Bring a mask.
Gov. Evers discusses school opening and CARES act funding in Thursday press conference
by Raymond Neupert on August 13, 2020 at 9:56 PM
Following complaints from Republicans about how he was spending federal coronavirus aid money, on Thursday Governor Tony Evers unveiled a new platform for people to see exactly where that money is going. “This website will allow […]
