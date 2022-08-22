Guess, Joanne E. Age 82 of Camp Douglas
Joanne E. Guess, age 82, of Camp Douglas died on Sunday August 21, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. Joanne was born on December 19, 1939, in Bloomington, WI, to Peter and Lorraine (Meyer) Mergen. Joanne was raised in Bloomington and graduated High School there in 1957. She then attended Beautician School in Madison, Wisconsin. Joanne started hairdressing in Prairie Du Chien and later moved to Madison, WI, that is where she met her future husband William Guess. Joanne was united in marriage to William Guess on September 7, 1968, in Bloomington, WI. They moved to Camp Douglas and Joanne worked at Mr. Gary’s Beauty Parlor and later for Ella Mae’s Beauty Shop and Val’s Beauty Shop. Joanne also did hair for Pleasant Acres Nursing Home and the Fountain Lutheran Home.
Joanne was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Altar Society of which she was past president. Joanne also belonged to the Camp Douglas American Legion Auxiliary. Joanne loved to play shuffleboard, was an avid Badgers Fan, Brewers fan, Packers fan, and loved to travel on different trips. She enjoyed being with and taking care of her grandchildren.
Joanne is survived by her husband William of Camp Douglas, a daughter Dawn Rusch of Camp Douglas, a son William J. Guess of Des Moines, IA, 2 brothers, Paul (Cheryl) Mergen of Madison, WI, and Carl Mergen of Bloomington, WI, 3 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter, Taylor (Brandon) Bennett of Camp Douglas and their daughter Tala, Ryan (Daniel Darlington) Fisher of Camp Douglas, WI, and Brady Fisher of Camp Douglas, WI. and by nieces and nephew’s other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law Michael Rusch, and a sister Jane Meeker.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 26, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at St. James Catholic Church (100 Bartell St.) Camp Douglas, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Friday from 9:00a.m. until the ll:00a.m. time of service. Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
