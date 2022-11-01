Gubernatorial election will impact direction of Wisconsin public college systems
Among other powers, governors appoint members to the UW System Board of Regents, which has tuition-setting authority.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Woman's remains found in Florence County woods
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2022 at 12:36 AM
A hunter discovered the remains Friday morning in a rural wooded area. The state says the remains don't match anyone missing from the county.
Waukesha County sheriff investigates who requested absentee ballots for military members...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2022 at 10:04 PM
Rep Janel Brandtjen says she alerted law enforcement after receiving three absentee ballots for three different women named Holly.
Late-emerging monarch butterflies get assist from FedEx on migration from Fox Valley to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 31, 2022 at 8:48 PM
The monarchs will make a 1,600-mile overnight journey to Texas to catch up with fellow monarchs already on their migration to Mexico.
Gladys Redlich's killer was released on parole 2 years ago. Her family only recently...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2022 at 8:11 PM
Gladys Redlich's grandson says the family found out earlier this year the killer, Scott Jenkins was released on parole two years ago.
Mauston Boys Complete Historic Cross Country Season with Strong State Performance
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2022 at 7:16 PM
Fact check: National Rifle Association off target on Gov. Evers and red flag law process
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2022 at 6:05 PM
NRA says Gov. Tony Evers would, "allow the government to use red flag laws to confiscate your firearms without due process."
State Rep. Kristina Shelton faces challenge from Micah Behnke in Green Bay's 90th...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2022 at 5:17 PM
Shelton, the incumbent Democrat, and her Republican challenger answer questions on abortion, inflation, climate, election integrity, school funding.
Hit-and-run crash kills Milwaukee teen, closes part of West Mason Street in Green Bay for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2022 at 4:08 PM
Green Bay police looking for driver of one of the vehicles, who fled the crash scene
RSV cases rising in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 31, 2022 at 3:33 PM
Cases of a respiratory virus that largely affects young kids are spiking in Wisconsin. Tom Haupt with the state Department of Health Services said the state is averaging hundreds of cases RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) each week, in what could […]
