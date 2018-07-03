Guards at 6 Wisconsin prisons don't have body cameras despite order from Scott Walker, lawmakers
Prison officials haven't yet outfitted correctional officers with body cameras in six Wisconsin prisons despite receiving an order to do so last year.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
