Guard members back from hurricane relief efforts

Almost 20 members of the Wisconsin National Guard are back in Wisconsin, after helping in the wake of the hurricanes that passed through the U.S. Virgin Islands earlier this year. They brought two Black Hawk helicopters with them for medical evacuations and to deliver supplies. They were deployed for about three weeks. Four members of […]

