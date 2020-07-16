'Grown men cried': De Pere's Pink Flamingos rally to raise a record $100,000-plus without softball
“To say we’re blown away would be an understatement,” Trevor Ramseir said of the Pink Flamingos’ goal to raise $37,000 without its annual slow-pitch softball tournament.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Democratic lawmakers propose overhaul of unemployment laws but face GOP opposition
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2020 at 7:46 PM
Republican lawmakers said the ideas don't fix the backlog and could lead to fraud.
Where will Bergstrom Automotive's Green Bay area Subaru dealership go? | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2020 at 6:44 PM
Bergstrom Automotive plans to demolish the remnants of the Mack Truck property on Pilgrim Way and build a new Subaru dealership that should open in 2021.
Green Bay wants to avoid a repeat of the spring election. Here are the city's plans for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2020 at 6:29 PM
Here's what voters can expect for next month's primary — and what gaps remain as the city gears up for a historical election in November.
Parties? Canceled. Protests and Joe Biden? Still on. What we know (and don't) about the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2020 at 5:03 PM
The scale, shape and content of DNC in Milwaukee remain in flux as organizers prepare for the Aug. 17-20 event during the coronavirus pandemic.
DWD Overpaid and Underpaid Benefits in April
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2020 at 4:37 PM
An unknown number of unemployed people in Wisconsin received too much, or not enough, in benefits from the state Department of Workforce Development in late April as it worked to process additional money in federal aid to help those suddenly out of […]
Vernon County Community Testing has no positive cases for the County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2020 at 4:35 PM
No positive COVID-19 cases are reported in Vernon Co. residents from the July 7 community testing event held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The Vernon County Health Department, Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard tested 418 […]
Kohl’s joins list of stores requiring customers to wear masks
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2020 at 3:23 PM
Masks will soon be required at Kohl’s stores nationwide. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer announced the move Wednesday afternoon. Starting Monday, all customers will be required to wear a face covering while shopping. In its statement, the […]
New ATV/UTV Safety Laws Now in Effect
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2020 at 3:18 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to stay safe and to be courteous to others by following the new All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) laws passed by the Wisconsin State Legislature.
