Group seeks to remove thousands from Wisconsin's voter rolls because they are believed to have moved
The question over how to treat 234,000 voters comes as Wisconsin emerges as one of the most heavily contested states in the presidential election.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Ex-girlfriend, officer who searched landfill testify in Jason Sypher homicide trial11 hours ago
- Friends called him ‘Hollywood’: Victim of Neenah shooting was ‘one of the nicest peo...11 hours ago
- Braund, Carol Mae Age 78 of Camp Douglas12 hours ago
- Report finds binge drinking in Wisconsin a critical public health concern14 hours ago
- Pence headed to Turkey, Wisconsin event cancelled14 hours ago
- Mauston Youth Baseball may be Relocated due to Mosquito Infestation14 hours ago
- Local Boys & Girls Clubs Executive Director Honored with Prestigious Award14 hours ago
- Report finds 1 in 4 women undergrads at UW report sexual assault16 hours ago
- Group seeks to remove thousands from Wisconsin’s voter rolls because they are believ...17 hours ago
- Former DATCP Deputy Secretary Joe Tregoning Dies23 hours ago
- Man Dies in Vehicle vs. Potato Truck Accident23 hours ago
- State & National Corn Groups Slam EPA’s Latest RVO Proposal23 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.