Group backed by Musk pours money into ads on behalf of GOP candidate in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

A conservative nonprofit backed by billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk is getting involved in a race that will determine the political direction of the highest court in one of the country’s most important presidential battleground states. Federal records show the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.