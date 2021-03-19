Ground Breaking Ceremony Held for Wonewoc-Center Schools newest Wing

Ground has been broken on the newest wing of Wonewoc-Center High School. Construction has begun on the new Tech Ed wing on the school. The project is estimated at $4.5 Million. The Ground was broke on March 16th. The plan is for students to be taking classes in the new wing by this falls school year. Voters in the district approved the referendum for the construction during a an approval of the referendum in last Aprils election. The decision to focus on Tech Ed, manufacturing, and agriculture came from parents (of the school district) input.

