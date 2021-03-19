Ground Breaking Ceremony Held for Wonewoc-Center Schools newest Wing
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Ground has been broken on the newest wing of Wonewoc-Center High School. Construction has begun on the new Tech Ed wing on the school. The project is estimated at $4.5 Million. The Ground was broke on March 16th. The plan is for students to be taking classes in the new wing by this falls school year. Voters in the district approved the referendum for the construction during a an approval of the referendum in last Aprils election. The decision to focus on Tech Ed, manufacturing, and agriculture came from parents (of the school district) input.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Ground Breaking Ceremony Held for Wonewoc-Center Schools newest Wing
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM
-
Fire causes more than $150,000 in damage, destroys 34 units at Green Bay storage facility
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM
Fire crews responded around 2 a.m. Friday to Lok-Safe Storage Building D, 1610 Stiles Road, and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
-
Fact check: "Pot today is not the weed baby boomers were smoking."
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2021 at 3:06 PM
GOP state representative says "Pot today is not the weed baby boomers were smoking."
-
SBC Girls Basketball All-Conference Teams 2020-2021
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM
-
Rockets Blast by Necedah in High School Volleyball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM
-
Bice: Superintendent candidate Jill Underly accused of 'hypocrisy' for sending her...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2021 at 2:48 PM
Superintendent candidate Jill Underly opposes using tax dollars to send poor kids to private schools. But her children attended a Catholic school for two years.
-
Green Bay to get $25 million of COVID-19 relief money; city official says there's no...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 19, 2021 at 1:56 PM
The money will likely go toward aid for local small businesses, development projects and infrastructure, one department leader says.
-
How's your life in Brown County? Take this confidential survey and help make it even...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 19, 2021 at 1:21 PM
The author notes that diverse perspectives are key in this year's survey, which will help identify problems and solutions.
-
Aurora BayCare explains why 191 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were tossed
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 19, 2021 at 1:07 PM
Those doses were wasted after vaccinators couldn't get a sixth dose out of Pfizer-BioNTech vials, according to a spokesperson.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.