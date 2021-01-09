Grothman says Trump ‘did gin up’ supporters prior to Capitol riot

After initially confining his criticisms to Rudy Giulianni and Donald Trump Jr., Wisconsin congressman Glenn Grothman now says Donald Trump also shares blame for this week’s mob violence at the the U.S. Capitol. Grothman released a statement on Thursday, and in a Friday interview with WOMT radio, the 6th District Republican was pressed on his […]

Source: WRN.com







