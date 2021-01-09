Grothman says Trump ‘did gin up’ supporters prior to Capitol riot
After initially confining his criticisms to Rudy Giulianni and Donald Trump Jr., Wisconsin congressman Glenn Grothman now says Donald Trump also shares blame for this week’s mob violence at the the U.S. Capitol. Grothman released a statement on Thursday, and in a Friday interview with WOMT radio, the 6th District Republican was pressed on his […]
CDC study finds quick, cheap antigen tests used on most UW campuses have limits, but...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 9, 2021 at 2:42 AM
The study found that the test used by UW campuses misses almost 60% of asymptomatic people. The tests are still important, experts say.
Evers asks feds to release more COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsin as state officials move...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 9, 2021 at 1:07 AM
Gov. Tony Evers and seven other Democratic governors are asking federal health officials to release more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as Wisconsin officials move closer to picking next group to get shots.
Top ranked Badger women edge Ohio State in series opener
by Bill Scott on January 9, 2021 at 12:02 AM
The top-ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey team scored a pair of third period goals to knock off number-4 Ohio State, 2-1, on Friday afternoon at LaBahn Arena. Senior Daryl Watts and junior Nicole LaMantia scored at 9:29 and 13:39 in the […]
Six Packers named All-Pro
by Bill Scott on January 8, 2021 at 11:56 PM
Six Green Bay Packers players were named to the Associated Press All-Pro team on Friday, including QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, T David Bakhtiari and C Corey Linsley named to the first team. Linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback […]
Green Bay man was convicted of OWI 17 times before Friday OWI crash that knocked out power
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 8, 2021 at 11:46 PM
Green Bay resident Wallace Bowers, 74, could be fined up to $50,000 and imprisoned for 4 to 15 years if he's convicted of another OWI offense.
Wisconsin Republicans don't want to see Trump pushed out of office
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 8, 2021 at 11:27 PM
Democrats in Congress have said they will impeach President Donald Trump if Pence and the cabinet don't remove him.
Survey ranks Green Bay safest U.S. city as police continue efforts to curb gun violence
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 8, 2021 at 10:36 PM
Green Bay was also ranked No. 25 on the list of best places to live overall for its low cost of living and amenities.
Maryland man charged with armed robbery of Chase Bank in downtown Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 8, 2021 at 10:12 PM
Brown County prosecutors on Friday charged Brandon A. Brewer, 39, of Baltimore, Maryland, with two counts of armed robbery. His cash bond is $100,000.
