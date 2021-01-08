Grothman issues condemnation of Capitol chaos and vote to overturn election

Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman is condemning D.C. rioters and members of the Trump team. He said the latter encouraged those rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. In a statement released Thursday, the 6th District Republican singled out Rudy Giuliani and the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr. Grothman also said “James Madison and Alexander Hamilton […]

Source: WRN.com







