Grothman apprehensive about re-election bid

U.S. House Republican Glenn Grothman says he’s “apprehensive” about his re-election campaign in 2018. Grothman told WISN Radio in Milwaukee on Monday that his campaign is not raising as much money as it should — and he later told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his Democratic opponent Dan Kohl has access to “rich guys from […]

Source: WRN.com

