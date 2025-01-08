Grok AI – Grok said Biden rescinded a Medal of Freedom from ‘Trump’s campaign manager.’ That’s Pants on Fire!
President Joe Biden rescinded a Medal of Freedom given to Trump’s “campaign manager, Bradley Birkenfeld, in 2021.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Voter ID amendment on fast track at Capitol (MADISON) At the Capitol, Republican lawmakers are fast tracking a proposed amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution. It’s already state law, but Republicans believe Voter ID requires the protection […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/7
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2025 at 6:00 PM
Mauston Girls Clobber Nekoosa Hoopsters
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2025 at 5:59 PM
Tomah Man Connected to Thanksgiving Attempted Homicide Placed in Custody
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2025 at 5:58 PM
2 High School Students Injured in Single Vehicle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2025 at 5:54 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Some Wisconsin health care systems bring back face mask requirements (UNDATED) Some health care systems in Wisconsin are bringing back face mask requirements. On Monday, Aurora Health Care began requiring that visitors wear masks when in contact […]
Titletown Report for 1/7/2025
by Bill Scott on January 7, 2025 at 12:04 PM
Christian Watson suffered an ACL injury in the lost to the Bears. It’ll cost him the rest of this season and a good portion of next.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 7, 2025 at 12:02 PM
The Badger men’s basketball team led from start to finish, knocking off Rutgers in Big Ten action. – The Bucks went on the road and knocked off Toronto – Packers WR Christian Watson suffered a season ending ACL injury.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 7, 2025 at 8:15 AM
Vos reelected Assembly Speaker (MADISON) At the Capitol, Robin Vos is reelected state Assembly Speaker. The issue was not in doubt with Republicans maintaining a majority. Vos taking a conservative tone in remarks to the chamber. Vos said Republican […]
