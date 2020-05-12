Grocery delivery services aren't always smooth. Here's how to make them work for you
Long wait times, substituted items and drop-off issues are among the challenges when you order groceries online But there are ways to smooth out the process.
At least 400 people have died from coronavirus in Wisconsin. Here's what trends are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2020 at 4:44 PM
Many Wisconsin COVID-19 victims are men, over 70, with underlying health issues. But there's more to understand about the trend.
Wisconsin retail stores can let customers come inside, with restrictions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2020 at 4:03 PM
Face coverings are strongly encouraged for all staff and customers, and social distancing requirements must be observed.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2020 at 3:50 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
WI County Agent Association Award Recipients
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2020 at 3:14 PM
The Wisconsin Association of County Agricultural Agents (WACAA) recently recognized several members during their annual awards and recognition program. An affiliate of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) WACAA is a […]
Marklein Statement on Non-Essential Retail Business Openings
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2020 at 3:11 PM
Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) released the following statement regarding Governor Tony Evers’ and Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm’s Executive Order # 36 to allow non-essential retail businesses to open with limited capacity and […]
Vernon County Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2020 at 3:09 PM
On May 11, 2020 at 9:40 p.m. The Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about a male who was involved in a crash with a possible head injury on County Road NN west of Ellefson Road in the Town of Franklin. Jared P. Severson, age 36 of […]
Bay Port High School seniors get a special delivery on their doorstep
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2020 at 2:58 PM
Bay Port High School teachers and Howard-Suamico School District staff celebrate the graduating seniors by leaving something on their doorstep.
Iola Car Show canceled due to coronavirus pandemic; flea market postponed
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2020 at 2:35 PM
Instead, organizers are planning the first-ever Rally for Iola that will include a drive through the show grounds and street cruise.
Grocery delivery services aren't always smooth. Here's how to make them work for you
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2020 at 2:17 PM
Long wait times, substituted items and drop-off issues are among the challenges when you order groceries online But there are ways to smooth out the process.
