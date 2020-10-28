Grimmest day yet for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Tuesday was another record high day of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Wisconsin. The Department of Health Services reported that 5,262 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and that 64 people died from the disease. That’s once again a record number of both infections and deaths, and it has Governor Tony […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.