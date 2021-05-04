‘Grim milestone’ – Wisconsin surpasses 600,000 COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin has surpassed 600,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Deputy Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk called it “a grim milestone” on Tuesday. “As we pass this milestone of 600,000 cases, let us recommit. Recommit to preventing more cases, and more deaths. Recommit to remembering that these numbers represent people, […]

