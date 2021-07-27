Griffin, John Francis Age 93 of Mauston
Born April 14 1928. Died July 25 2021.
John passed away peacefully at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston WI. He was born on April 14, 1928 to John Irving Griffin and Martha Plutowski in Big Spring, Wisconsin.. He is survived by his son John F. Griffin. Jr. (Joann) of Mauston, WI.
His daughter Eleanor (Raymond) Ortell of Palos Hills, IL, and his daughter Sharon Dytrch of Orlando FL. He was a loving Grandfather of 10 and Great Grandfather to 18, A loving brother to Esther Bingham of Downers Grove, IL, Deloris (Tom) Hilgendorf, of Portage, WI, Mike Griffin (Evelyn) of San Diego, CA. Pat Griffin of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Dennis Griffin (Lupe) of Yuma AZ, Barbara Buye of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Tom Griffin (Karen) of Apple River, IL and Jeanette (Wayne) Phillips of Oxford, WI. John had countless nieces and nephews.
Brother-in-law to Phillip Winterroth (Lynn) of Fairfield Glade, TN and Jaqueline Winterroth of Carpentersville IL.
John was preceded in death by his father, John Irving in 1967 and his Mother Martha in 1995. He and his wife Phyllis were together for 70 loving years. She passed away this last April, 2021, They were married in Briggsville, WI on 11 November 1950 .
Also preceding him in death were his two brothers, Robert and James. Five sisters Delia, Margaret, Catherine, Mary, Geraldine and grandson Jason Carr.
John was lovingly devoted to his family so after leaving Wisconsin in 1955, he worked tirelessly for American Can Company in Maywood IL, and then in Blue Island. IL. In 1987 after 32 years with the company he retired to Mauston, WI. to be close to his family and enjoy Wisconsin again He was a long standing member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday July 31st at Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston where friends may call from 12 Noon until time of service
Graveside service will be at the Plymouth Cemetery, Mauston.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry or Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston in his name
Source: WRJC.com
