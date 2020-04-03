Griffin, Bary Eugene age 70 of Tomah

Bary Eugene Griffin, age 70, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home.

Due to the recent health concerns, private family military honors will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





