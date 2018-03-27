Grenade found in luggage at CWA, flights delayed
A hand grenade found in a checked bag at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee led to an evacuation and delayed flights Tuesday morning, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Source: WAOW.com
