Gregor (Nelson), Shirley G. Age 97 of Mauston
Shirley G. (Nelson) Gregor of Mauston passed away peacefully on Friday,
July 12, 2019 at Fair View Nursing and Rehab Center in Mauston, at the
age of 97.
Shirley was born on November 25, 1921 in Mauston, the daughter of
Herman L. and Lena B (Olson) Nelson. A lifetime resident of the Mauston
area, she graduated from Mauston High School. Following her graduation,
she lived at home and cared for her parents on their farm, until1954, when
she married Donald G (Don/Sonny) Gregor, the Love of her Life. Following
their marriage, her mother lived with them until her death in 1973.
Shirley was a “hard worker” and Proud of It!! She clerked at a grocery
store, worked at Vacuum Platers then as a supervisor at the Garment
Factory, and packaged meat at the Locker Plant. Some evenings, she set
up restaurant salad bars and buffets in Mauston and New Lisbon.
Concurrently, she was also a homemaker and a caregiver … first for her
parents then for her husband until his death in 1997. A woman of Great
Faith, she also provided Care to others who sought and relied on her
assistance.
Shirley lived a rich, full, exuberant Life. She loved to Dance and in later
years she enjoyed TV … Dancing with the Stars, Lawrence Welk, Wheel of
Fortune and televised church services. She kept her mind active even as
her body began to fail, by playing Word Search and participating in
competitive card games. She also cherished time at the Mauston Senior
Center where she shared meals and fellowship.
Shirley is survived by her nieces Judith Gregor, Deidre (Lobenstein)
Jensen, Kathleen (Kenney) Stamm; nephews Bernard Lobenstein and
John Kenney, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her
parents, her husband Donald, her sister Irene and her brother Hardy.
Her family and all who loved her are grateful to Cottage Care Assisted
Living and especially to Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (both in
Mauston), whose staff cared for her with skill and tenderness. She greatly
appreciated physicians and the staffs of Dr. Leon Radant, Dr. Paul Rudy,
Dr. Linda DiRaimondo, Dr. Gary Sterken, Dr. John Schaefer, DPM Melissa
McNelly and DDS Marcie Yang Their care greatly improved the Quality of
her Life.
Shirley’s funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Sunday, July 21, 2019,
following visitation which begins at 9:30 am at East Lemonweir Lutheran
Church, W8943 County Road South, Elroy WI 53929, Pastor Wendy
Ruetten officiating. Following the service, lunch will be served at the church
before the procession to burial at Mauston Cemetery. Shirley was a
lifetime member of this congregation, and attended services regularly until
her declining health made that impossible. One of her earliest memories
was of walking to the Sunday service with her parents, from their nearby
farm.
Memorials in Shirley Nelson Gregor’s name may be made to East
Lemonweir Lutheran Church, mailing address 618 W. River Street, New
Lisbon WI 53950. Online condolences can be conveyed at
Source: WRJC.com
