Gregor (Nelson), Shirley G. Age 97 of Mauston

Shirley G. (Nelson) Gregor of Mauston passed away peacefully on Friday,

July 12, 2019 at Fair View Nursing and Rehab Center in Mauston, at the

age of 97.

Shirley was born on November 25, 1921 in Mauston, the daughter of

Herman L. and Lena B (Olson) Nelson. A lifetime resident of the Mauston

area, she graduated from Mauston High School. Following her graduation,

she lived at home and cared for her parents on their farm, until1954, when

she married Donald G (Don/Sonny) Gregor, the Love of her Life. Following

their marriage, her mother lived with them until her death in 1973.

Shirley was a “hard worker” and Proud of It!! She clerked at a grocery

store, worked at Vacuum Platers then as a supervisor at the Garment

Factory, and packaged meat at the Locker Plant. Some evenings, she set

up restaurant salad bars and buffets in Mauston and New Lisbon.

Concurrently, she was also a homemaker and a caregiver … first for her

parents then for her husband until his death in 1997. A woman of Great

Faith, she also provided Care to others who sought and relied on her

assistance.

Shirley lived a rich, full, exuberant Life. She loved to Dance and in later

years she enjoyed TV … Dancing with the Stars, Lawrence Welk, Wheel of

Fortune and televised church services. She kept her mind active even as

her body began to fail, by playing Word Search and participating in

competitive card games. She also cherished time at the Mauston Senior

Center where she shared meals and fellowship.

Shirley is survived by her nieces Judith Gregor, Deidre (Lobenstein)

Jensen, Kathleen (Kenney) Stamm; nephews Bernard Lobenstein and

John Kenney, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her

parents, her husband Donald, her sister Irene and her brother Hardy.

Her family and all who loved her are grateful to Cottage Care Assisted

Living and especially to Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (both in

Mauston), whose staff cared for her with skill and tenderness. She greatly

appreciated physicians and the staffs of Dr. Leon Radant, Dr. Paul Rudy,

Dr. Linda DiRaimondo, Dr. Gary Sterken, Dr. John Schaefer, DPM Melissa

McNelly and DDS Marcie Yang Their care greatly improved the Quality of

her Life.

Shirley’s funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Sunday, July 21, 2019,

following visitation which begins at 9:30 am at East Lemonweir Lutheran

Church, W8943 County Road South, Elroy WI 53929, Pastor Wendy

Ruetten officiating. Following the service, lunch will be served at the church

before the procession to burial at Mauston Cemetery. Shirley was a

lifetime member of this congregation, and attended services regularly until

her declining health made that impossible. One of her earliest memories

was of walking to the Sunday service with her parents, from their nearby

farm.

Memorials in Shirley Nelson Gregor’s name may be made to East

Lemonweir Lutheran Church, mailing address 618 W. River Street, New

Lisbon WI 53950. Online condolences can be conveyed at

www.crandallfuneral.com.

