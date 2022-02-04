Greg Kazmierski steps to the helm of the Natural Resources Board and vows to tackle issues despite the ongoing rift over Frederick Prehn
Though Greg Kazmierski was elected the new chairman of the NRB, controversy over Fred Prehn’s decision to remain on the board persists.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has declined to take up Rebecca Kleefisch's lawsuit over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2022 at 8:02 PM
Justice Brian Hagedorn joined the court's three liberals in deciding not to take the case.
Wisconsin man accused of sexually touching child at Christian camp, becomes first charged...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
A 33-year-old man was charged with having sexual contact with a 10-year-old attending a camp in Waushara County in 2009.
Man sentenced for hiding body in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2022 at 6:51 PM
MBMC Opens Patient Access Center
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2022 at 6:51 PM
Bice: Kevin Nicholson used to praise Fauci as a 'true public servant' with 'sensible'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2022 at 6:31 PM
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson previously praised Dr. Anthony Fauci. Now Nicholson says Fauci should be prosecuted.
If you requested an absentee ballot in Wisconsin but now want to vote in person instead,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2022 at 6:25 PM
In Wisconsin, voters can vote in-person even if they received an absentee ballot, as long as they didn't return it. Here's how.
'It's a life-changer': Homeless mom in Sheboygan shares gratitude after over $70K is...
by Sheboygan Press on February 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM
Ashley Mckinnie — homeless and in a wheelchair with a 3-year-old daughter — says she 'will never have to worry again' because of the donations.
Fact check: U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin alters stance on filibuster
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin alters stance on filibuster and now favors elimination
