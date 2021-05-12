Greenwood, Bernice R. (Bonnie) Age 93 of New Lisbon
Bernice R. (Bonnie) Greenwood, age 93 went home to join the lord on May 11, 2021. She resided at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Her kindness and grace will be dearly missed by family and friends. She was born to Charles and Anna (Corcoran) Ames, on September 27, 1927 in Brodhead, Wisconsin. She graduated from Green Bay High School.
While working at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home in New Lisbon, she met Lyle G. Greenwood. They were married on January 15, 1950 at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon. Bonnie has dedicated her life to being an amazing wife and mother.
Bonnie is survived by the joys of her life, 4 children; Kathy Slater of Tomah, WI, Mary Swenson of Kimberly, WI, Carol Rattunde of Kimberly, WI, Don (Kay) Greenwood of Eau Claire, WI, 7 grandchildren; Clay Slater of Sparta, Betty (Scott) Weinzatl of Tomah, Matthew (Karlee) Swenson of Jonesboro, AR, Tracy (Nicholas) Helander of Naperville, IL, Nicole (Patrick) Wagner of Wauwatosa, Leah Greenwood of Eau Claire, Kelci Greenwood of Eau Claire, 5 great grandchildren; Tyler, Cassondra, Brittany, Jared and Eden, and by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lyle, son-in-law Dale A. Slater, 4 sisters and 1 brother.
The family would like to thank Dr. Angela Gatzke-Plamann and the Crestview Nursing Home for the wonderful care given to our mother.
A private family burial will take place at a later date in the Brewster Cemetery, New Lisbon. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
