Greeno, William (Bill) Age 74 of Hustler, WI

William George (Bill) Greeno, age 74 of Hustler, WI, peacefully passed away at the Elroy Health Services Nursing Home on January 14th, 2019. He was born on July 27th, 1944 to the parents of William M. and Helen E. (Nieman) Greeno. Bill was united in marriage to Sandra Babcock and had two children, Ryan (Kelly) Greeno of Onalaska and Troy (Lauri) Greeno of New Lisbon. He is also survived by brothers, Conrad (Donna Rae) Greeno of Sparta, Harley (Linda) Greeno of New Lisbon, sisters, Alida (Robert) Kincade of Trenton MO, and Wilma (Dan) Zett of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Bill also had three grandchildren, Molly, Emma, and Mary Jo Greeno.

Bill Graduated in 1962 from New Lisbon High School and was a life time employee of Walker Stainless Equipment. He ran the family farm in the Lone Rock area for many years. Bill enjoyed woodworking, welding, hunting, fishing and gardening. He also liked spending time with friends and having a few laughs with people.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday January 18th, 2019 at the Hare Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Rev. Jeff Ruetten presiding. Burial will be in the Orange Township Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.