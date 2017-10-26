Greeno, Eugene R., age 83, of Camp Douglas

Eugene R. Greeno, 83, of Camp Douglas, died Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017, 12 Noon at St. Luke Ev. Lutheran Church, 208 Allen Rd. New Lisbon. Pastor Russell “Chip” Wilke III will officiate. Burial will be in the Camp Douglas Cemetery with military honors.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com

