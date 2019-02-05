Greeno (Babcock), Sandra Ann Age 70 of Mauston

Sandra Ann (Babcock) Greeno, age 70, of Mauston WI, passed away peacefully at the U.W. Hospital in Madison, WI on February 3rd, 2019. She was born on June 15th, 1948 to the parents of Wallace J. Babcock and Carolyn R. (Roberts) Babcock.

Sandy was united in marriage to William G. Greeno and two children; Ryan (Kelly) Greeno and Troy (Lauri) Greeno.

Sandy enjoyed putting puzzles together and telling stories to her three grandchildren Molly, Emma, and Mary Jo. She also loved spending time with Connie Briggs and other close friends and neighbors.

Sandy is survived by her children, her brother Ralph Babcock and her sisters Tilly Olsen and Linda Morris. Sandy is preceded in death by her brother Wallace Babcock Jr. and sisters Virginia Slater, Margie Bollig, Katie McNew, and Leona Slater.

Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St), New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the Hare Funeral Home from 1:00pm until the time of service. Pastor Jeff Ruetten presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhom.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.