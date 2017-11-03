Greenfield man charged with disorderly conduct for having sex at Wisconsin State Fair
A Greenfield man has been charged with disorderly conduct after a woman videotaped him and a woman having sex at the Wisconsin State Fair coliseum during this year's fair.
