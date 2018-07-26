Greenfield Fire Department tests new app-based alarm system

The Greenfield Fire Department is using a new technology to keep you — and firefighters — safer. It’s called the HAAS alert system. Chief Jon Cohn says it alerts other drivers on the road whenever a first responder is nearby though popular map and GPS apps. “Departments like Greenfield are really the ones who will […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.