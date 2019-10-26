Green Lake animal shelter rescues 32 dogs from Juneau County farm, seeks donations for medical costs
The Green Lake Area Animal Shelter rescued 32 dogs Wednesday from a farm in Juneau County. The shelter is seeking donations for medical costs.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- A good news/bad news story for Trump in Wisconsin: Impeachment hearings gain support, but ...4 hours ago
- Lisa Ann French’s family fights release of Wisconsin’s infamous ‘Hallowe...4 hours ago
- Fond du Lac man takes heroic action, Aaron Rodgers’ perfect quarterback rating: Stor...9 hours ago
- Local Level 1 WIAA Playoff Football Scores15 hours ago
- Serles, Lily Marie 93 of Friendship15 hours ago
- Fitzgerald cites rocky relationship as Senate slow walks Evers’ Cabinet picks1 day ago
- Ray Cross to retire as University of Wisconsin System President1 day ago
- Necedah High School Raises Money towards 3D Mammogram Machine1 day ago
- ‘Truth in labeling’ food bills introduced at Capitol1 day ago
- Seefeldt Re-appointed to National Dairy Board1 day ago
- Chemical Spill Causes Evacuation of Arcadia Poultry Plant1 day ago
- Workshop to Focus on Winterizing Your Beef Herd1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.