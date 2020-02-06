Green Devils Battle Mauston But Golden Eagles Prevail Behind Cade Halls 28 Points

The Mauston Golden Eagles picked up a hard fought 56-45 victory over Adams-Friendship Thursday night in Boys Basketball. Mauston led most of the game but never had a margin bigger than 13 points. Cade Hall led Mauston with 28 points while Gage Kobylski added 8 and Wyatt Massey added five. Caleb Hamilton led the Green Devils with 17points while Jordan Jossart put in 14. Mauston continued to play feisty defense that allowed them to pick up the victory. Mauston improves to 11-5 on the season and 6-1 in South Central Conference action. Mauston travels to Westfield Tuesday night for another South Central Conference game. Adams-Friendship will take part in the Aquin Shootout in Freeport, Illinois Saturday afternoon. The Green Devils fall to 5-12 on the season and 2-5 in the South Central Conference.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.