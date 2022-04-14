Green Bay's first 'community house' for neighborhood services is coming soon from Brown County United Way
A $1 million federal grant will help create a resource facility for four neighborhoods in Green Bay.
Juneau County Sheriff Oleson Will Not See Re-Election
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2022 at 9:07 PM
Ex-Green Bay School District music teacher faces felony sexual assault charges after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM
Kelton Jennings was a first-year teacher at Beaumont Elementary in the Green Bay Area School District. He resigned from the district
Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski spend big in Democratic...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM
Alex Lasry put $3.45 million into his campaign during the first three months of the year, while Sarah Godlewski added $1.5 million to her campaign.
Radke’s Hawk High Dairy To Host Monroe County Dairy Breakfast in Norwalk
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM
Wisconsin crime labs took longer to process DNA in 2021, but caseloads are down
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM
Wisconsin's crime labs took longer to process DNA samples last year but began bringing down their caseloads at the end of 2021.
Only two Wisconsin congressional seats are competitive under new redistricting. How did...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM
Gerrymandering is a real issue, but voting trends are a much bigger reason for "safe" congressional seats.
Judge allows second exam after Schabusiness found competent for trial in Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM
Taylor Schabusiness faces multiple charges in the February killing of Shad Thyrion. But will mental health keep her from standing trial?
