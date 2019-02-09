Green Bay's soccer team has a name, crest and colors its maiden voyage
Green Bay's USL League Two team will be called the Green Bay Voyageurs FC. Its inaugural season kicks off in mid-May at Capital Credit Union Park.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
