Green Bay woman to spend 45 days in jail for drunken driving in May 2020 Main Street Bridge crash
One of the passengers was thrown into the river, rescued by a nearby fishing boat and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the complaint states.
Sen. André Jacque transferred to care facility after month-long stay in hospital
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2021 at 10:23 PM
Republican Sen. André Jacque of De Pere was discharged from a Green Bay hospital was transferred to a care facility on Tuesday.
Green Bay man found guilty of fatal December 2015 shooting on city's east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 21, 2021 at 10:02 PM
Antwon Powell is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 6.
UW System back to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction
by Bob Hague on September 21, 2021 at 9:38 PM
The University of Wisconsin System has returned to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction for the fall semester. UW System President Tommy Thompson announced in a Tuesday press release that systemwide, 85 percent of undergraduate courses are […]
Joseph, Jason R. Age 44 Of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 21, 2021 at 9:20 PM
Roe, Jerry A. Age 83 of Rome, WI
by WRJC WebMaster on September 21, 2021 at 9:18 PM
Green Bay West High School teacher charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 21, 2021 at 7:50 PM
Gregory Sawyer was placed on unpaid leave from West High School. The incident is alleged to have happened before he worked for the district.
Rep. Moore: "President Biden has created more jobs in his first 7 months than any POTUS...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2021 at 7:38 PM
Biden has overseen a large increase in jobs, but he's not really the one creating them
Ojibwe tribes file lawsuit to stop November wolf hunt, saying their treaty-protected...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2021 at 7:20 PM
The Ojibwe tribes in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit against the DNR and NRB in an effort to stop the state's planned fall wolf hunting and trapping season.
