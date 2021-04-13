Green Bay vicar general Daniel Felton appointed the bishop of Duluth
Felton has been the vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Green Bay since July 2014.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Night 6 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': jumpy contestants, a little 'Reno 911!' love and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2021 at 1:47 AM
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in his second week as guest host. "Jeopardy!" EP Mike Richards said Rodgers was exhausted after the three days.
Green Bay's Somali Muslim community encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine before Ramadan...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2021 at 1:08 AM
A mobile clinic with interpreters was set up Sunday to administer single-shot vaccines just ahead of Ramadan.
Green Bay considers donated land and $500,000 from JBS, as company fights OSHA fine for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2021 at 12:01 AM
A year after deadly COVID-19 outbreaks at its meat plant, JBS says it wants to help the city build new housing and outdoor spaces.
Green Bay man faces attempted homicide charge, accused of shooting at woman's face
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2021 at 10:08 PM
The woman said she felt some of the discharge from the firearm on the right side of her face.
New court filing in Making a Murderer case connects Steven Avery's nephew and...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 12, 2021 at 9:48 PM
Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, released a document detailing the claims and asking an appeals court to send his case back to circuit court.
Nearly a quarter of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, and health officials are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2021 at 9:38 PM
Anybody who lives, works or studies in Wisconsin can get vaccinated for free, even without ID or insurance.
Kirtz, Gertrude Nearly 100 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2021 at 8:22 PM
Nicolet Bank expands into Michigan with $248 million deal to acquire mBank
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2021 at 8:15 PM
Green Bay-based Nicolet National Bank announced a deal to acquire Manistique, Michigan-based mBank, expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
