Green Bay schools release tape of first Black superintendent's comments that preceded resignation
Green Bay schools has released the recording of its first Black superintendent’s appearance on an Atlanta radio show where he made blunt comments about race relations, criticized the community and derided one of the district’s principals. The release of the…
2024 Juneau County Board of Supervisors Primary Results (Top 2 Vote Getters move on to...
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2024 at 7:20 PM
Pekala, Phillip J. Age 51 of Polar, and formally of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2024 at 5:50 PM
Senate passes Republican tax cut package – ready for Evers action
by Bob Hague on February 21, 2024 at 4:26 PM
A $2.1 billion Republican tax cut package which draws down the state surplus is now ready for Governor Tony Evers to act on. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said it will help Wisconsin compete with neighboring states. […]
BB FULL GAME Mauston at Wautoma (Massey 2,000th Point Game)
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2024 at 10:07 PM
BB FULL GAME: Hillsboro at Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2024 at 5:37 PM
Local Prep Boys Basketball Scores from Monday 2/19
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2024 at 4:13 PM
Royall Rallies By Hillsboro Clinches at Least Share of 1st SBC Championship in 11 Years
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2024 at 4:12 PM
Sauk County Man Dies in Accident Between Kendall & Wilton
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2024 at 3:38 PM
Evers signs new legislative district maps
by Bob Hague on February 19, 2024 at 9:23 PM
At the Capitol on Monday, Wisconsin’s legislative maps saga reached a conclusion. Democratic Governor Tony Evers on Monday signed the maps he submitted, which were passed last week by the Republican controlled legislature. “They’re […]
