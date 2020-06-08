Green Bay School District using parent survey to gauge how to plan for next school year amid continued COVID-19 concerns
The survey, which is open through Thursday, asks questions that gauge what form of instruction parents would prefer next fall.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Coronavirus: Aurora opens public testing sites in Green Bay and Marinette
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2020 at 11:30 PM
Green Bay COVID-19 testing site joins others in Oshkosh, Two Rivers and Milwaukee area. Aurora Medical Center-Marinette site set to open Tuesday
Menomonee Falls is only Wisconsin JC Penney closure
by WRN Contributor on June 8, 2020 at 10:58 PM
Wisconsin will avoid the brunt of continued closures of J C Penney stores, for now. The retail chain announced closure of 154 stores as part of a bankruptcy agreement, but the only Wisconsin store on that list is in Menomonee Falls. Numerous […]
State lawmakers propose use of force legislation
by WRN Contributor on June 8, 2020 at 10:54 PM
In the wake of George Floyd’s death, Wisconsin legislators have proposals to deal with use of force, and investigations into deaths in police custody. Democrat, state Senator Latonya Johnson of Milwaukee wants use of force to be a last resort. […]
5 rescued from Green Bay in paddleboarding incident near Bay Shore Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2020 at 10:49 PM
The sheriff's office and U.S. Coast Guard responded around 4 p.m.
Monday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on June 8, 2020 at 10:22 PM
Monday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin include a revised death total, and continued low positive test results. The Department of Health Services reported 646 total deaths, down one from the 647 reported on Sunday. Your #COVID19_WI update with […]
Conservatives seek ban on ballot harvesting ahead of Wisconsin elections
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2020 at 9:45 PM
Conservatives asked Wisconsin election officials to adopt new rules over collecting absentee ballots — a potential preview of another election lawsuit.
InitiativeOne plans expansion of downtown Green Bay offices to keep up with growth of its...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2020 at 8:47 PM
InitiativeOne, a company specializing in leadership training that has worked with NFL teams, has grown through the coronavirus pandemic as companies seek their assistance. The growth will spark an $800,000 expansion later this year. […]
More than 1,000 gather in downtown Green Bay in the city's latest Black Lives Matter...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2020 at 8:20 PM
A crowd of about 1,000 people is protesting for police reform and an end to systemic racism in downtown Green Bay.
