Green Bay School District announces final candidates for superintendent
The public can meet the two final candidates March 6 and 7 at the District Office Building, 200 S. Broadway, Green Bay.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'Shambolic, dishonest, and destructive': Ethics complaint rips Michael Gableman election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM
Michael Gableman, hired by Assembly Republicans to review the 2020 election, is facing a third ethics complaint over the conduct of his work.
-
-
WIAA Sectional Semi-Final Girls Basketball Scores from Thursday 3/2
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM
-
Hillsboro Falls Just Short to Blair-Taylor in Sectional Semi-Final
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM
-
A 20-year-old Green Bay native was on suicide watch at the Milwaukee County Jail. She...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM
Cilivea Thyrion had a well-documented history of severe mental health. Her mother wants to know how Milwaukee County Jail failed to prevent her death.
-
Gov. Evers is allocating $1 million in grants to reduce mental health disparities. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM
The Evers administration awarded 10 organizations $1 million to reduce mental health disparities. But what are the disparities and why do they exist?
-
Climate change imperils the upper Mississippi River backwaters. Now nature needs human...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Between 2010 and 2020, the river flowed much higher than in decades past, blasting water into the typically calmer backchannels and disturbing fish habitat.
-
Concert schedule announced for Door County's Birch Creek music academy; tickets now on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 10:55 AM
Percussion, Symphony and Big Band Jazz session students rehearse alongside their teachers during the day and perform with them in concerts at night.
-
A divided state Supreme Court reappoints an attorney tied to the fake elector scheme to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 2:05 AM
Jim Troupis, Donald Trump's attorney in efforts to overturn the election results, was reappointed to the state Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee.
