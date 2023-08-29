Green Bay School Board votes to close Wequiock Elementary. This is its final school year.
This is the first school the board has voted to close. In May, a community task force recommended closing 10 other schools.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
-
'Joe the Plumber,' Republican activist Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, dies in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 29, 2023 at 1:46 AM
'Joe the Plumber,' who rose to fame during the 2008 presidential campaign after he confronted Barack Obama, died Sunday in Wisconsin.
-
$100,000 All or Nothing lottery ticket sold in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 29, 2023 at 12:12 AM
A lottery player won $100,000 after buying a ticket in Green Bay for Sunday evening's All or Nothing game.
-
Here's how to find boats, sausages, nature and art over Labor Day weekend in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 28, 2023 at 11:44 PM
Special events over the holiday weekend feature a vintage boat show, arts and crafts, fireworks, sausages and beer, and learning about nature
-
Jill Biden will visit Wisconsin to highlight cancer screenings, attend fundraiser with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2023 at 9:55 PM
Her visit follows Joe Biden's own trip to Wisconsin and the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, highlighting Wisconsin's key role in 2024.
-
Legislature's attorneys weigh in against Republican position in fight over elections...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2023 at 9:09 PM
A Wisconsin Legislative Council memo says it would require four votes on the elections commission to put Wolfe's appointment in front of the Senate.
-
Brown County mental health subcommittee given 8 months to come up with specific strategies
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 28, 2023 at 8:45 PM
In its third incarnation, the Brown County mental health subcommittee has a lot to prove. Here's what one county has done to improve community health.
-
Industrial building planned for Sturgeon Bay will be Door County's largest, but it needs...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 28, 2023 at 8:43 PM
Sturgeon Bay, Door County Economic Development Corp. and their partners need to have much or all of the space leased before construction can begin.
-
Plenty of festivals will help keep Oconto County busy in September
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 28, 2023 at 8:34 PM
Lena Dairy Fest, Festi-Fall and Harvest Fest are among the upcoming offerings in September.
